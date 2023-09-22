READ: Indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez

Federal prosecutors have charged Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) with bribery, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York.

Prosecutors say Menendez and his wife, Nadine, agreed to and accepted “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in bribes in exchange for using the senator’s “power and influence” to enrich the three — Wael “Will” Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibe — as well as benefit Egypt.

Menendez faces three counts, including conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, a charge for public officials who take bribes in return for official acts.

In a statement, Menendez said he has “been falsely accused before” and is “confident that this matter will be successfully resolved” once all the facts come to light.

Read the indictment here.

menendez-indictmentDownload

