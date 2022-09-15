Read the indictment: Ex-KCK cop Roger Golubski charged with 6 counts in sex abuse case

Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubksi was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI at his Wyandotte County home.

Golubski was indicted Wednesday on six federal counts of deprivation of civil rights for allegedly sexually assaulting two women multiple times from 1998 to 2002.

The indictment, filed by federal prosecutors in the U.S. District Court for Kansas, accuses Golubski of “willfully” depriving the women of their rights. His conduct included aggravated sexual abuse, sexual assault and kidnapping, according to court documents.

Melinda Henneberger, a former columnist and later vice president and opinion editor at The Star, won this year’s Pulitzer Prize for commentary for a series of columns about that dug into the allegations against Golubski and told the stories of survivors.

Read the indictment in full here:

