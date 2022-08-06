Read This Before Judging Superior Plus Corp.'s (TSE:SPB) ROE

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB).

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Superior Plus

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Superior Plus is:

5.9% = CA$83m ÷ CA$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.06 in profit.

Does Superior Plus Have A Good ROE?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. If you look at the image below, you can see Superior Plus has a lower ROE than the average (8.0%) in the Gas Utilities industry classification.

roe
roe

That's not what we like to see. That being said, a low ROE is not always a bad thing, especially if the company has low leverage as this still leaves room for improvement if the company were to take on more debt. A company with high debt levels and low ROE is a combination we like to avoid given the risk involved. Our risks dashboard should have the 5 risks we have identified for Superior Plus.

How Does Debt Impact Return On Equity?

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won't affect the total equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Superior Plus' Debt And Its 5.9% ROE

Superior Plus clearly uses a high amount of debt to boost returns, as it has a debt to equity ratio of 1.22. With a fairly low ROE, and significant use of debt, it's hard to get excited about this business at the moment. Debt does bring extra risk, so it's only really worthwhile when a company generates some decent returns from it.

Summary

Return on equity is one way we can compare its business quality of different companies. In our books, the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I'd generally prefer the one with higher ROE.

But when a business is high quality, the market often bids it up to a price that reflects this. The rate at which profits are likely to grow, relative to the expectations of profit growth reflected in the current price, must be considered, too. So you might want to take a peek at this data-rich interactive graph of forecasts for the company.

But note: Superior Plus may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteWhile reporting second quarter result

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. There are plenty of roadblocks still ahead to trip up an unwary investors, and Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, from Raymond James, doesn’t hesitate to lay them out. “In

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts massive $43.8 billion loss; operating results improve

    Berkshire nevertheless posted better operating results, as improved results from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset a loss from the Geico car insurer, where car parts shortages and higher vehicle prices boosted losses on accident claims. Rising interest rates helped Berkshire's insurance units generate more money from investments, while the strengthening U.S. dollar boosted profit from the company's European and Japanese debt investments. Investors closely watch Berkshire because of Buffett's reputation, and because results from its dozens of operating units in the insurance, railroad manufacturing, energy and retail sectors often mirror broader economic trends.

  • This Dividend Stock Just Bought $520 Million of its Own Shares -- Should You Buy Too?

    Waste Management's business might be boring, but what it's doing for shareholders is quite exciting.

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • The Fed Is About to Ramp Up Balance-Sheet Shrinkage. It May Get Dicey.

    Even if the Fed’s relatively aggressive balance-sheet shrinkage that starts next month means fewer interest-rate increases are ultimately needed, investors should brace for added volatility.

  • 3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends

    Blue-chip stocks are companies that have consistently provided quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in the face of both good and bad times.

  • Tesla 3-for-1 stock split will take effect on Aug. 25. What does that mean for investors?

    Stock splits allow investors to buy shares of a company like Tesla, Amazon or Google at a lower price. But should you buy a stock before or after it splits?

  • Apple’s enviable cash hoard is dwindling — and that’s surprisingly good news for the stock price

    Apple’s cash position is plunging, and that’s positive for both the business and the company’s shareholders. This theory was laid out several decades ago by Michael Jensen, an emeritus professor of business administration at Harvard Business School. In a now-famous 1986 article in the American Economic Review, Jensen argued that companies would be less efficient to the degree they hoarded cash above and beyond what was needed for current operations.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]

  • Is Nvidia (NVDA) a Great Investment Choice?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in one of the 11 sectors […]

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • Blackstone is preparing a record $50 billion vehicle to scoop up real estate bargains during the downturn — here's how to lock in higher yields than the big money

    Priced out of the market? It's time to pivot.

  • Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. Casino Brings a Big Name to the City

    Las Vegas casinos have had the market cornered on sportsbooks in the city and state thanks to a 2015 law that banned daily fantasy sports operators in Nevada. In October of that year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice for FanDuel, DraftKings and any other daily fantasy sports operator to cease operations in the state. The NGCB ruled that DFS is a game of luck not skill, so it constitutes gambling under Nevada law.

  • How this 33-year-old is paying off $18,000 in credit card debt as inflation soars and interest rates rise

    After a "decade of spending," Jamie Feldman knew things had to change. Here's how she paid off over $1,100 in credit card debt last month.

  • The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

    "Painful rally for many. We say fade S&P 500 above 4,200, go short S&P 500 above 4,342," Bank of America said.

  • 8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

    One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are eight high-dividend REITs priced for less than $10 per share: Related: Invest Like A Wealthy Real Estate Mogul For Just $10 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pays a 15.15% dividend, and it’s pr

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.