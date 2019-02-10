Read This Before Judging Walchandnagar Industries Limited’s (NSE:WALCHANNAG) ROE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we’ll use ROE to better understand Walchandnagar Industries Limited (NSE:WALCHANNAG).

Our data shows Walchandnagar Industries has a return on equity of 1.8% for the last year. That means that for every ₹1 worth of shareholders’ equity, it generated ₹0.018 in profit.

See our latest analysis for Walchandnagar Industries

How Do You Calculate ROE?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Or for Walchandnagar Industries:

1.8% = 62.9 ÷ ₹3.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Most readers would understand what net profit is, but it’s worth explaining the concept of shareholders’ equity. It is all earnings retained by the company, plus any capital paid in by shareholders. Shareholders’ equity can be calculated by subtracting the total liabilities of the company from the total assets of the company.

What Does Return On Equity Mean?

Return on Equity measures a company’s profitability against the profit it has kept for the business (plus any capital injections). The ‘return’ is the yearly profit. The higher the ROE, the more profit the company is making. So, all else being equal, a high ROE is better than a low one. That means ROE can be used to compare two businesses.

Does Walchandnagar Industries Have A Good Return On Equity?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. The limitation of this approach is that some companies are quite different from others, even within the same industry classification. As shown in the graphic below, Walchandnagar Industries has a lower ROE than the average (12%) in the Machinery industry classification.

NSEI:WALCHANNAG Last Perf February 10th 19 More

That’s not what we like to see. We prefer it when the ROE of a company is above the industry average, but it’s not the be-all and end-all if it is lower. Still, shareholders might want to check if insiders have been selling.

How Does Debt Impact Return On Equity?

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Walchandnagar Industries’s Debt And Its 1.8% ROE

Walchandnagar Industries clearly uses a significant amount debt to boost returns, as it has a debt to equity ratio of 1.18. Its ROE is quite low, even with the use of significant debt; that’s not a good result, in my opinion. Debt does bring extra risk, so it’s only really worthwhile when a company generates some decent returns from it.

In Summary

Return on equity is one way we can compare the business quality of different companies. In my book the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.