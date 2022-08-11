Read the Justice Department's motion to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant

The Department of Justice on Thursday asked a federal court in South Florida to unseal the search warrant that was executed on former president Donald Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

A copy of the motion says that the search warrant was filed with the court prior to its execution on Monday, and that the property receipt – which details what was seized –was filed Thursday.

"This matter plainly 'concerns public officials or public concerns,'" the Department of Justice said in its filing "as it involves a law enforcement action taken at the property of the 45th President of the United States."

"The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing," the motion says. "That said, the former President should have an opportunity to respond to this Motion and lodge objections, including with regards to any 'legitimate privacy interests' or the potential for other 'injury' if these materials are made public."

Read the motion below:

