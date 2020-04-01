Read the letter my dad, a top virologist, wrote our family about signs of progress around COVID-19 — and why we can't end the lockdown anytime soon

Courtesy of Peter Vanham

Peter Vanham is the head of the International Media Council at the World Economic Forum and a member of its COVID-19 task force.

His father, Guido Vanham, is a Belgium-based virologist, a microbiologist who studies the rapid spreading of viruses.

Guido Vanham sent another letter to his three children on why the coronavirus is still a public health crisis, and how important it is to embrace this new normal.

The text of that letter is printed below with permission.

It's becoming a tradition that my dad, my family and I e-mail and Zoom each other to talk about the latest developments in our lives and about the latest findings on the new coronavirus. This week, my sister and her boys finally went to visit grandma and grandpa (though they kept their distance!), we all got worn out because of the lockdown, and my dad was asked to become a scientific reader of papers on COVID-19.

Here's what I learned, and what my dad told us.

Dear Nele, Johan and Peter,

We spent another week in isolation. I know it's hard for everyone, and for Maxim and Miles (the grandchildren) especially. When you came by our house this week before you went to feed the ponies, the boys were saying "We want to come in." It was very frustrating for them — and for us — that they couldn't come in after such a long time. But we all laughed at the solution we found: that we would wave at Maxim and Miles from the window on the second floor, and that grandma also went to the ponies but the children stayed behind the fence. We loved seeing each other!

Now, it's clear that despite everyone hoping for an end to the lockdown, this is not something we can expect yet.

I know a lot of people are still saying that the public health reaction we're seeing is exaggerated, or that we must go back to work. But I don't agree at all. Around the world, the intensive care units of hospitals are filled with people with the same disease and symptoms, namely an acute respiratory disease. That's not normal. Some people minimize this. They say there are other coronaviruses around, and that much is true. But this novel one, COVID-19, is highly infectious, and leads to very severe illnesses and many deaths. We can't minimize this.

This is still a public health crisis.

To understand this, look again at the numbers from Worldometer. It starts with good news. By now, in most of Europe, the number of new cases seems to be flattening, as lockdowns have been in effect for two weeks or more: In Belgium the daily cases are around 1,500, in Switzerland about 1,000, and in Spain and Italy about 5,000. In the US, the curve is still going up.

But to understand why ending the lockdown isn't possible yet, you should look at some other numbers: namely, the "active" cases and the "severe or critical" cases. Those are the people in the hospitals needing ICU treatment, and their number is still increasing significantly! As long as they are going up in numbers, hospitals are over capacity, and we shouldn't expect measures to be relaxed: It would mean risking much more dead.

You can drill down these numbers for any country to understand the situation better.

For the United States, for example, the data tell us the worst is yet to come. You see a high number of cases for the USA these days, around 15,000 to 20,000 new ones per day, but so far, relatively few dead and severely ill. But the epidemic there started in earnest much later, so you can expect that there will be an explosion of severely ill and dead in the next few weeks. The first symptoms typically come after about seven days, and in the next week, people that have symptoms can become severely ill. So many of those infected in the past week will only become severely ill in the coming days, and need treatment. The idea that a reopening of their country by Easter is feasible, is even less realistic than in Europe. (And in Europe, I wouldn't expect a return to normal for months).