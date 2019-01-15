Follow live: William Barr's Senate confirmation hearing to become attorney general

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a confirmation hearing Tuesday on President Donald Trump's nomination of William Barr to become attorney general.

Barr is a well-respected lawyer who previously served as attorney general for President George H.W. Bush from November 1991 to January 1993.

Because the attorney general oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Democrats said they will ask Barr about his independence from Trump and his support for the probe.

Barr, an advocate of broad executive power for the president, wrote a 19-page memo in June that criticized a potential obstruction-of-justice investigation against Trump. But he explained to the committee in his opening statement released Monday that Mueller should be allowed to complete his work and that the resulting report should be made public.

The hearing is being held in room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building, which is the largest space for a Senate hearing. But the line of spectators was a fraction of those for confirmation hearings for Barr's predecessor, Jeff Sessions, or for former FBI Director James Comey.

11:13 a.m.

Barr’s grandson, Liam, got more career advice, given how many of his relatives had worked in the Justice Department.

“He ought to consider, at least for some balance, being a public defender,” Durbin said.

11:10 a.m.

In wake of the criticism leveled at former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the FBI and other components of the Justice Department, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked Barr why he would even consider the job.

“Because I love this department,” the nominee said, describing the agency’s components as the “heartbeat of this country.”

“I’m in a position in life to provide the leadership necessary to protect the independence of this department," Barr said.

Doesn’t it at least give you pause? Durbin asked, referring to the White House’s treatment of the department.

“It doesn’t give me pause right now," Barr said. "I have a very good life. I love it. I also want to help in this circumstance. I won’t do anything that I think is wrong. I won’t be bullied into doing anything I think is wrong.”

11:05 a.m.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked how strange it was for FBI Director James Comey to announce his continuing investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton just before the election without announcing charges.

Barr said he thought it might have stemmed from a potential conflict that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch had because of a so-called tarmac meeting she had with former President Bill Clinton. But Barr said the usual chain of command called for the deputy attorney general to decide whether to pursue an investigation rather than deferring to the FBI.

“It was weird at the time,” Barr said of Comey’s announcement. “That’s why I thought it was very strange.”

Comey is extremely gifted and performed great public service for the country, but announcing his decision was wrong, Barr said.

"If you are not going to indict, you don’t stand up there and unload negative information,” Barr said.

11 a.m.

Democratic Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont jousted with Barr over a number of matters, including his memo critical of the Mueller investigation.

Barr rejected that characterization of his memo. Barr challenged Leahy on his claim that he had been critical of the probe into whether Russia had interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.

“How have I criticized the Russia probe?” Barr said. He said he believed that Russia had interfered in the election. “We have to get to the bottom of it.”

10:52 a.m.

During the brief meeting with Trump, Barr said he described the special counsel as “a man of integrity and a straight shooter.”

Later, when pressed again on his commitment to allowing Mueller to finish his work, Barr said it was “unimaginable” that Mueller would engage in any conduct that would cause his removal.

10:50 a.m.

Graham interrupted the rotation between Republican and Democratic senators to ask Barr to explain more about how he met Trump in June 2017.

Barr said David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, reached out to him.

Trump "was interested in finding lawyers that could augment the defense team,” Barr said. “Failing that, he wanted to identify Washington lawyers who had broad experience, whose perspective might be useful to the president.”