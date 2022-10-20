Read the official report from police about the Raleigh mass shooting

The Raleigh Police Department has released its report outlining its response to the Oct. 13 mass shooting that left five people dead and two people seriously injured.

The report states that the 15-year-old suspect fired multiple shots from a “barn-like structure” near McConnell Oliver Drive.

The suspect was found with a handgun, “several types of shotgun/rifle ammunition,” a large hunting knife and a shotgun. The Raleigh Police Department is also petitioning the court to release body camera footage from the police officers who fired their weapons and the officer who was injured.

It’s police policy to submit a report within five days to the city manager when a police officer shoots, kills or injures someone.

Read the full report here: