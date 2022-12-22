Read the Plea Agreements From Associates of FTX’s Bankman-Fried

1
Alex Millson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges and have agreed to work with prosecutors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang were charged “in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s collapse,” the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said in a statement.

In addition the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission both announced separate lawsuits against the pair.

Read Caroline Ellison’s plea agreement here.

Read Gary Wang’s plea agreement here.

Read the full SEC complaint here.

Read the full CFTC announcement here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May Be Extradited on December 21

    Sam Bankman-Fried facing American regulators: the scenario that still seemed unlikely a few days ago is now a reality. The founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research will land in the United States on December 21 to answer charges of fraud and conspiracy to defraud against FTX clients and investors filed by the American regulators. Bankman-Fried lives in the Bahamas where FTX is also headquartered.

  • Polygon Founder Unveils Web3 Accelerator Beacon

    The accelerator helps connect founders with potential investors.

  • Toshiba's preferred bidder to seal $10.6 billion loan deal this week -Yomiuri

    Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, is set to sign a loan agreement of about 1.4 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) with lenders this week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday. Toshiba's shares surged on the report and were up 5% in mid-afternoon trade. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Mizuho Bank would provide about 400 billion yen to 500 billion yen each, it said.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.

  • Porch pirates stole 260 million packages this year; retired cop explains ways to prevent it this Christmas

    An estimated 260 million packages have been stolen in the United States this year, one former police officer outlined ways Americans can avoid falling victim to "porch pirates."

  • Decrypt's 2022 Person of the Year: Sam Bankman-Fried

    From plastering his own face onto billboards to facing criminal charges, SBF defined the year in crypto more than any other individual.

  • Former Madoff Attorney Would Tell Sam Bankman-Fried to 'Shut Up'

    Ira Lee Sorkin, former attorney for Bernie Madoff, characterized Sam Bankman-Fried's recent media apology tour as "a terrible mistake." Sorkin added, "the only audience he could possibly be addressing is a potential jury."

  • Bankman-Fried Could Be Extradited to the U.S. as Soon as Wednesday

    Santa-Fried should soon be bringing crypto winter cheer to the U.S. His sleigh will be a federal jet flying from the Bahamas to New York. The only workshop door he’ll be ducking his large mop of hair through is a New York court where there’s a question of whether he’ll be granted bail. His gift, addressed from Sam Bankman-Fried to Sam Bankman-Fried, will be a protracted court battle over allegations he screwed crypto users and investors out of their money by treating his crypto exchange FTX as h

  • China State Council, PBOC Vow to Boost Growth, Property

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities ramped up their calls to prioritize growth next year and help the property sector recover from its worst slump on record, in further signs the economy will be top of mind in 2023. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsPrivate Jet Costs, Sket

  • SEC Calls FTT Exchange Token a Security

    Complaint against Alameda's Caroline Ellison and FTX's Gary Wang contains allegations that FTX's exchange token, FTT, constitutes an investment contract.

  • Stocks Extend Advance Into Asia; Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied in Asia Thursday, putting a gauge of the region’s equities on course to snap five days of declines after US shares climbed on improved consumer confidence and better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsPrivate Jet Costs,

  • Hardware Wallet Startup Cypherock Raises $1M to Skip Seed Phrases

    The firm’s new hardware wallet uses NFC-based cards to reduce risks related to seed phrases.

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars

    Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 12/21/2022

  • Police officers were seen guarding a crematorium in Beijing amid reports of overflowing funeral homes due to a resurgence in COVID infections: Bloomberg

    Journalists were barred from the Dongjiao Funeral Parlor, a facility where workers said they were overwhelmed with bodies, Bloomberg reported.

  • Japan Homebuyers Get Clue on Higher Mortgage Rate After BOJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Home hunters in Japan just got a good hint about how much more they may have to pay for a popular fixed-rate mortgage after the Bank of Japan surprised markets this week by doubling its yield cap on the 10-year government bond.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in Ch

  • Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ to Dominate at Christmas Over ‘Babylon’ and ‘Puss in Boots’ Sequel

    It’s about to be a very Pandora Christmas at the movies. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which opened solidly last weekend to $134 million, is poised to dominate box office charts again in its second outing. James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel on Monday added a healthy $16 million, bringing its four-day domestic tally to $150 million. […]

  • Two Sacramento gang fugitives arrested on warrants. One was found in the Caribbean

    One suspect was located in Saint Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the other in West Sacramento.

  • Two Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud as FTX founder heads to U.S

    NEW YORK/NASSAU (Reuters) -FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left the Bahamas on Wednesday on a U.S.-bound flight to face fraud charges as federal prosecutors announced that two of his former associates had pleaded guilty to similar charges and were now cooperating with the government. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a video posted on Twitter late Wednesday night that Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, had pleaded guilty to defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform.

  • Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

    A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it began offering telemedicine consultations Monday to patients visiting its Wichita clinic. President and CEO Emily Wales said the immediate goal is to have more days that patients can go there to get medication abortions.

  • Tesla stock's historic decline drags ARK Invest's flagship fund to new 5-year lows

    The ARK Innovation ETF has fallen 80% from its February 2021 high, erasing more than $20 billion in assets under management.