Read the Plea Agreements From Associates of FTX’s Bankman-Fried
(Bloomberg) -- Two associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges and have agreed to work with prosecutors.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in Charts
Private Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump Taxes
Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang were charged “in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s collapse,” the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said in a statement.
In addition the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission both announced separate lawsuits against the pair.
Read Caroline Ellison’s plea agreement here.
Read Gary Wang’s plea agreement here.
Read the full SEC complaint here.
Read the full CFTC announcement here.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Apple Investors’ Loyalty Is Rewarded With a $454 Billion Gift
China’s Hasty Reopening Is a Risky Bet That Beijing Can Control the Narrative
Child Care Faces $24 Billion Fiscal Cliff as Pandemic Aid Ends
How a Cocaine-Smuggling Cartel Infiltrated the World’s Biggest Shipping Company
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.