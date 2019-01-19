Read President Trump's speech on his new offer to fund border security, reopen government

Note: President Trump addressed the nation on Saturday to unveil a new proposal to fund border security and reopen the government. Here is the text of his speech.

Just a short time ago, I had the honor of presiding over the swearing-in of five new great American citizens. It was a beautiful ceremony and a moving reminder of our nation's proud history of welcoming legal immigrants are from all over the world into our national family. I told them that the beauty and majesty of citizenship is that it draws no distinctions of race or class or faith or gender, or background.

All Americans, whether first-generation or tenth generation are bound together in love and loyalty, friendship and affection. We are all equal. We are one team and one people probably saluting one American flag. We believe in a safe and lawful system of immigration, one that upholds our laws, our traditions and our most cherished values. Unfortunately, our immigration system has been badly broken for a very long time.

Over the decades, many presidents and many lawmakers have come and gone, and no real progress has been made on immigration. We are now living with the consequences -- and they are tragic -- brought about by decades of political stalemate, partisan gridlock and national neglect. There is a humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border that requires urgent action.

Thousands of children are being exploited by ruthless coyotes and vicious cartels and gangs. One in three women is sexually assaulted on the dangerous journey north. In fact, many loving mothers give their young daughters birth control pills for the long journey up to the United States because they know they may be raped or sexually accosted, or assaulted. Nearly 50 migrants a day are being referred for urgent medical care.

Vast quantities of lethal narcotics are flooding through our border and into our communities, including meth, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Drugs kill 78,000 Americans a year and cost our society in excess of $700 billion. Heroin alone kills 300 Americans a week -- 90 percent of which comes across our southern border. We can stop heroin.

Illegal immigration reduces wages and strains public services. The lack of border control provides a gateway -- and a very wide and open gateway -- for criminals and gang members to enter the United States, including the criminal aliens who murdered a brave California police officer only a day after Christmas. I've gotten to know and love angel moms, dads and family who lost loved ones to people illegally in our country. I want this to end. It's got to end now. These are not talking points. These are the heartbreaking realities that are hurting innocent, precious human beings every single day on both sides of the border.

As a candidate for president, I promised I would fix this crisis, and I intend to keep that promise one way or the other. Our immigration system should be the subject of pride, not a source of shame as it is all over the world. Our immigration system should be the envy of the world, not a symbol of disunity and dysfunction.

The good news is, these problems can all be solved but only if we have the political courage to do what is just and what is right. Both sides in Washington must simply come together, listen to each other, put down their armor, build trust, reach across the aisle and find solutions. It is time to reclaim our future from the extreme voices who fear compromise and demand open borders, which means drugs pouring in, human trafficking and a lot of crime. That is why I'm here today to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown and solve the crisis on the southern border.

If we are successful in this effort, we will then have the best chance in a very long time at real, bipartisan immigration reform. And it won't stop here. It will keep going until we do it all. The proposal I will outline today is based on, first and foremost, on input from our border agents and homeland security professionals -- and professionals they are. They know what they're doing. It is a compassionate response to the ongoing tragedy on our southern border.