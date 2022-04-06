Read the Raleigh city workers’ COVID lawsuit here

A group of 68 police, fire department and other city of Raleigh employees filed a lawsuit Monday, accusing the city of discrimination in COVID-19 rules.

The lawsuit, whose plaintiffs hold 700 years of experience in their fields, names Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, City Manager Marchell Adams-David and the city as defendants, according to the court filing, and seeks a jury trial.

Read the lawsuit here:

Raleigh city workers lawsuit by Mark Schultz on Scribd