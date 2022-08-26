Read the (redacted) affidavit that supported the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

A federal magistrate in the Southern District of Florida ordered the release of a redacted version of the Justice Department's affidavit that supported the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The move came after U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart concluded that the Justice Department “met its burden” of providing good reason for the affidavit to remain at least partially sealed, citing the danger of revealing the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents and uncharged parties; the investigation’s strategy and scope; and grand jury information.

Federal prosecutors opposed unsealing the affidavit in fear of compromising the investigation, while attorneys for media companies—including the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Network—questioned whether redactions might render the document useless.

Trump’s Florida property was searched in connection with Trump's removal of documents from the White House after his term in office ended. A search warrant for the estate showed the former president is under investigation in connection with statutes related to the Espionage Act, record mismanagement and obstruction.

Read the document here:

