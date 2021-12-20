Jussie Smollett report: Read how Cook County prosecutors and Chicago police handled the investigation

A report exploring the way Cook County prosecutors and Chicago police handled the investigation into Jussie Smollett was ordered to be made public Monday.

“The need for disclosure, I think it can safely be said, is greater than the need for continued secrecy at this time,” Cook County Judge Michael Toomin.

The report was made public Monday afternoon, weeks after Smollett was found guilty on five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police about a purported attack, which prosecutors said was carried out by two brothers Smollett hired to do the job.

Read the report below.