Read Rolls Royce's One-Of-Its-Kind Attempt To Beat Inflation

Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read

  • Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTC: RYCEY) doled out £2,000 ($2,458) to ~70% of its U.K. staff to beat the inflation in a first-of-its-kind move, Reuters reports.

  • The economy battled inflation and has aggravated by the labor crisis, supply chain disruptions, post-Brexit, and Ukraine crisis after an initial rebound from the pandemic.

  • Rolls Royce looked to offer the sum to 11,000 shopfloor workers and 3,000 junior managers mainly based at its Derby and Bristol sites, BBC reports.

  • Rolls-Royce also offered a 4% pay hike dated to March to 11,000 U.K. shopfloor workers.

  • Three thousand workers would receive the cash in August. The other 11,000 would get the sum when the union approved the deal.

  • Last May, regulators had warned against another 40% increase in household energy bills in Britain in October.

  • Rolls-Royce returned to profit in 2021 post-pandemic after cutting 9,000 jobs. It earned $152.20 million profit in 2021 and looked to be “modestly” cash positive for the year ahead.

  • The proposed 4% salary hike and bonus will cost Rolls-Royce ~$55 million in 2022.

  • Recently, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned against a sharp wage hike fueling further inflation.

  • U.K. gas prices rose 53.5%, and electricity prices were up 95.5% in April versus a year earlier, Fortune reports.

  • High oil prices also triggered consumer prices while the average British salary dropped 1.2%.

  • Companies worldwide have started trimming their workforce and scaling down to reduce their capital expenditure amid the global macro uncertainties.

  • Price Action: RYCEY shares closed at $1.12 on Friday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

See more from Benzinga

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Union rejects Rolls Royce £2,000 living-cost bonus

    Unite has rejected the offer of a lump sum and pay rise for thousands of Rolls Royce staff.

  • Rolls Royce offers cash to workers facing high cost of living

    Britain's economy initially rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic but is now battling high living costs worsened by a combination of labour shortages, supply chain disruptions, post-Brexit trade problems and war in Ukraine. The UK aero-engine group said that it would give the cash lump sum to 11,000 shop-floor workers as well as 3,000 junior managers. In an emailed statement to Reuters, a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said the company was also offering a 4% pay rise back dated to March to 11,000 UK shopfloor workers.

  • Monterrey suffers weeks-long water cutoff amid drought

    The industrial hub of Monterrey has long been one of Mexico’s most prosperous cities, so its almost 5 million residents were shocked when they lost the most basic of services: water. A combination of an intense drought, poor planning and high water use has left residents of Mexico’s industrial powerhouse to resort to extreme measures that call up images of isolated, poorer areas: storing water in buckets to use a scoopful at a time. “We are panicked, because we don’t know when the water will come back on,” said 60-year-old Monterrey resident María del Carmen Lara.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights LG Display Company, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix

    LG Display Company, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Thailand cannabis: From a war on drugs to weed curries

    The country now has one of the world's most liberal marijuana regimes. How did that happen?

  • Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

    Germany's government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday. In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission has proposed a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035. European Parliament lawmakers backed the proposals this month, before negotiations with EU countries on the final law take place.

  • US warship fires warning shot at Iranian speedboat in Strait of Hormuz

    The stand-off came amid rising tensions over stalled negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme

  • No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war will shape world's arsenals

    The headlines on the newsstands in Seoul blared fresh warnings of a possible nuclear test by North Korea. Out on the sidewalks, 28-year-old office worker Lee Jae Sang already had an opinion about how to respond to North Korea's fast-growing capacity to lob nuclear bombs across borders and oceans. It’s a point that people and politicians of non-nuclear powers globally are raising more often, at what has become a destabilizing moment in more than a half-century of global nuclear nonproliferation efforts, one aggravated by the daily example of nuclear Russia tearing apart non-nuclear Ukraine.

  • Why Acadia Pharma Shares Are Plunging Today

    A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ACAD) pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis. The drug, Nuplazid, is already indicated for Parkinson's-related psychosis. Acadia tried and failed last year to get another FDA approval for Alzheimer's psychosis. Related: Acadia Stock Drops After FDA CRL For Pimavanserin Application In Hallucinations and Dementia-Related Psychosis. "We are disappoin

  • I'm Intrigued as Kellogg Splits Into 3: Here's the Play

    The company, despite a nice looking first quarter, has not been in the greatest shape fundamentally.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • The Real Reason ‘Cancel Culture’ Is Destroying the American Workplace

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA new generation is entering the workforce as industry leaders are reinventing how workplaces operate in the 21st century. While some exciting changes are taking place, there is a lot of chatter out there about one distracting business topic: “cancel culture.”For the past five years, Americans have obsessed over cancel culture. Unfortunately, this debate has seeped into conversations around the corporate environment, from bosses and comp

  • TikToker explains why recruiters don’t usually hire the best candidate in viral video

    A TikTok user explains in a now-viral video why some hiring managers for big companies purportedly choose not to hire the most qualified applicants. Runa Jiang (@rulewithruna), a TikToker who shares career and business tips, posted a video claiming that recruiters tend to hire “people with the least amount of risk.” “As a hiring manager, they don’t get paid more because you perform outstandingly… but they do get penalized if their candidates keep on quitting early or disobey the authority,” Jiang says.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...

  • Raytheon's HQ move 'lowers the profile' of Mass. economy, professor says

    A couple of "not positive" consequences will hit the Bay State as Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s move of its headquarters to Virginia is set to become effective in the third quarter, according to one of the most prominent Boston innovation historians.

  • Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon Settle XFL Breach of Contract Lawsuit

    Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon have reached a settlement in their federal breach of contract lawsuit. Terms of the settlement are not known. Luck, who was fired for cause as XFL commissioner in April 2020, sued McMahon and Alpha Entertainment for more than $23.8 million. Crucial to the case is whether McMahon […]

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment, as employers face worker shortages.

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    STORY: Former employees of Tesla are suing the company for laying off hundreds of workers without advance notice.The two former workers who filed the suit said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada in June, along with over 500 others, and that the terminations were "effective immediately."The workers allege that in the process, Tesla violated federal laws on mass layoffs, which require a 60-day notification period.The lawsuit seeks pay and benefits for the 60-day notification period, and class action status for all former U.S. Tesla employees who were laid off in May or June without advance notice.According to an email seen by Reuters, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut staff by about 10%.A lawyer representing the terminated workers told Reuters Tesla is offering some employees just one week of severance pay.She is preparing an emergency court motion to try and block Tesla from getting employees released in exchange for just one week of severance.Tesla, which has not commented on the numbers of layoffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.Asked about the lawsuit at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday (June 21), Musk played down the lawsuit as "trivial," adding "Let's not read too much into a pre-emptive lawsuit that has no standing."

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.