READ seeks to empower people through literacy
READ seeks to empower people through literacy
READ seeks to empower people through literacy
Available as a plug-in hybrid (Hornet R/T) or with a turbo-4 (Hornet GT), this little Dodge SUV packs a serious punch but forces you to pack light.
Six months ago, China's securities authority announced a set of new rules to facilitate overseas IPOs of Chinese companies, allowing Beijing to tighten its grip on businesses seeking to sell shares abroad. Among them are Zeekr, a young yet well-financed electric vehicle brand under the Chinese auto giant Geely, and WeRide, an autonomous driving upstart that has raised over $1 billion in funding. The new policy greatly slowed down the pace of Chinese IPOs in the U.S., which totaled only six for the four quarters between Q3 2021 and Q2 2022, according to financial data aggregator Wind.
Last weekend’s deadly attack in Jacksonville, Fla. felt like whiplash for many Black Americans who say a trend of racist violence towards their community cannot be ignored.
One woman asks, 'What's 30 supposed to look like?' The post Woman wants to normalize being 30: ‘thirty flirty and thriving!’ appeared first on In The Know.
They're available in more than 20 colors.
It's on sale for just $13.99.
It has eight outlets and four USB charging ports.
A total game changer.
No vacuum required!
There's a lot of great stuff to sort through.
"It's an absolute waste..."
While Apple continues (or doesn’t continue) to develop its plans for a self-driving automobile, the company is proposing an advanced high-end technology for an augmented reality (AR) display system that would generate a bunch of information onto a vehicle’s windshield. In a U.S. Patent Office filing last week, Apple described a graphical overlay on the glass in front of the driver that would provide information about the real-time environment as well as data about objects in the distance — humans included — along with the vehicle’s speed, suspension and other factors. The system, which may borrow on Apple’s science being employed in its soon-to-be-released Vision Pro headsets, would rely on a variety of sensors to collect information about the surrounding environment.
Three Black people were killed in the shooting, which authorities say was a racially motivated hate crime.
Rapinoe will finish her USWNT career on American soil.
Several months after WhatsApp released a Windows desktop client, Mac users are getting to join the party with their own dedicated app for the service. The formal arrival of the client (which had been in beta since January) on Apple's desktops and laptops means users can take part in WhatsApp group calls on their Mac for the first time.
Plus, its script editor gets its first new features.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
"I have a dragon, he likes to move his tail..."
The popular star once explained to Yahoo Entertainment why he doesn't look at reviews — even the good ones.
Seeking to capitalize on ChatGPT's viral success, OpenAI today announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused edition of the company's AI-powered chatbot app. ChatGPT Enterprise, which OpenAI first teased in a blog post earlier this year, can perform the same tasks as ChatGPT, such as writing emails, drafting essays and debugging computer code. "Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, protects your company data and is customized for your organization," OpenAI writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.