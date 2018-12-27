Read This Before Selling Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for Accrol Group Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Accrol Group Holdings

Executive Chairman Daniel Wright made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£200k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.15 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price, we still think insider buying is a positive. The insider buying may not tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid UK£397k for 2.35m shares purchased. In total, Accrol Group Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around UK£0.17. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of UK£0.20. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:ACRL Insider Trading December 27th 18 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Accrol Group Holdings insiders own about UK£3.2m worth of shares (which is 8.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Accrol Group Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Accrol Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we’d be more comfortable if they owned more Accrol Group Holdings stock. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Accrol Group Holdings.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



