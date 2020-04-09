Read This Before Selling Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Althea Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Non-Executive Chairman Philip Newbold made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$180k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.35. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Althea Group Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.54 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:AGH Recent Insider Trading April 9th 2020

Are Althea Group Holdings Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Althea Group Holdings. CEO, MD & Executive Director Joshua Fegan shelled out AU$10k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Althea Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Althea Group Holdings insiders own about AU$21m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Althea Group Holdings Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Althea Group Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Althea Group Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Althea Group Holdings (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.