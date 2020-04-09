Read This Before Selling ASM International NV (AMS:ASM) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ASM International NV (AMS:ASM).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ASM International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Management Board Charles del Prado bought €420k worth of shares at a price of €54.13 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of €97.44. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid €631k for 11.66k shares. But insiders sold 6047 shares worth €327k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by ASM International insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ENXTAM:ASM Recent Insider Trading April 9th 2020 More

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ASM International insiders own about €83m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ASM International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ASM International shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think ASM International insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ASM International and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

