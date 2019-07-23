Read This Before Selling ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (STO:ASSA B) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (STO:ASSA B), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ASSA ABLOY

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Nico Delvaux for kr2.5m worth of shares, at about kr195 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of kr221. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for ASSA ABLOY share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 61540 shares worth kr12m. But insiders sold 9005 shares worth kr1.8m. In total, ASSA ABLOY insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OM:ASSA B Recent Insider Trading, July 23rd 2019 More

Insiders at ASSA ABLOY Have Bought Stock Recently

At ASSA ABLOY,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Insiders spent kr12m on shares. But we did see insider selling worth kr1.8m. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that ASSA ABLOY insiders own about kr48m worth of shares (which is 0.02% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About ASSA ABLOY Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of ASSA ABLOY we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.