Read This Before Selling Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSE:BNP) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSE:BNP).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

View our latest analysis for Bonavista Energy

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bonavista Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Vice Chairman of the Board Ronald J. Poelzer for CA$203k worth of shares, at about CA$1.16 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 216.67k shares for a total of CA$253k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Bonavista Energy insiders. They paid about CA$1.17 on average. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (CA$1.26). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:BNP Insider Trading January 24th 19 More

I will like Bonavista Energy better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Bonavista Energy insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about CA$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bonavista Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Bonavista Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Bonavista Energy and their transactions don’t cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

But note: Bonavista Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



