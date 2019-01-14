Read This Before Selling Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

View our latest analysis for Dicker Data

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Dicker Data Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when COO & Executive Director Vladimir Mitnovetski bought AU$563k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.83 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 413.95k shares for a total of AU$1.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Dicker Data insiders. The average buy price was around AU$2.85. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$2.83). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:DDR Insider Trading January 14th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Dicker Data Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Dicker Data insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Overall, 2 insiders shelled out AU$310k for shares in the company — and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dicker Data insiders own about AU$327m worth of shares (which is 72% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dicker Data Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Dicker Data insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That’s what I like to see! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Dicker Data is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.