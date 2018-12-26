Read This Before Selling EcoGreen International Group Limited (HKG:2341) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in EcoGreen International Group Limited (HKG:2341).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

EcoGreen International Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Founder Yirong Yang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$3.3m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.64 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Yirong Yang.

Yirong Yang purchased 15.41m shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$1.64. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:2341 Insider Trading December 26th 18 More

Insider Ownership of EcoGreen International Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. EcoGreen International Group insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about HK$608m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EcoGreen International Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest EcoGreen International Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for EcoGreen International Group.

