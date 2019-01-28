Read This Before Selling Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (SGX:L23) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (SGX:L23).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Enviro-Hub Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Ah Hua Ng for S$166k worth of shares, at about S$0.038 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. Ah Hua Ng was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Ah Hua Ng purchased 9.82m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.037. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Enviro-Hub Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Enviro-Hub Holdings insiders own 78% of the company, currently worth about S$34m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enviro-Hub Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Enviro-Hub Holdings. That’s what I like to see! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Enviro-Hub Holdings is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

