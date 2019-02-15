Read This Before Selling EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (CNSX:ETI) Shares

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (CNSX:ETI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

View our latest analysis for EnviroLeach Technologies

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EnviroLeach Technologies

President Duane Nelson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$91k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.34 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Duane Nelson was the only individual insider to buy over the year. Notably Duane Nelson was also the biggest seller, having sold CA$69k worth of shares.

Duane Nelson bought a total of 98.00k shares over the year at an average price of CA$1.27. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

CNSX:ETI Insider Trading February 15th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at EnviroLeach Technologies Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at EnviroLeach Technologies over the last quarter. In that period Duane Nelson spent CA$124k on shares. On the other hand, Duane Nelson sold CA$69k worth of shares. It is nice to see that insiders have bought, but the quantum isn’t large enough to get us excited.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.1% of EnviroLeach Technologies shares, worth about CA$3.1m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EnviroLeach Technologies Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we’d like to see, the history of transactions imply that EnviroLeach Technologies insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .