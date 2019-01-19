Read This Before Selling eprint Group Limited (HKG:1884) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell eprint Group Limited (HKG:1884), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

eprint Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Cheuk Chong for HK$508k worth of shares, at about HK$0.84 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Notably Cheuk Chong was also the biggest seller, having sold HK$457k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 808.00k shares worth HK$644k. But they sold 136.00k for HK$457k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by eprint Group insiders. They paid about HK$0.80 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around HK$0.46). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

January 19th 19

Insider Ownership of eprint Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our information indicates that eprint Group insiders own about HK$1.0m worth of shares. However, it’s possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It’s always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Does This Data Suggest About eprint Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no eprint Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we’d be more comfortable if they owned more eprint Group stock. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .