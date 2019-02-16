Read This Before Selling First Sponsor Group Limited (SGX:ADN) Shares

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in First Sponsor Group Limited (SGX:ADN).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Sponsor Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Han Ho for S$132k worth of shares, at about S$1.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid S$311k for 240.00k shares purchased. Overall, First Sponsor Group insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around S$1.29. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is S$1.27. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does First Sponsor Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. First Sponsor Group insiders own about S$26m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Sponsor Group Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in First Sponsor Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.