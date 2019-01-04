Read This Before Selling Flex LNG Ltd (OB:FLNG) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Flex LNG Ltd (OB:FLNG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flex LNG

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Kent Paulli bought øre844k worth of shares at a price of øre12.18 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

In the last twelve months insiders paid øre2.5m for 216.03k shares purchased. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Flex LNG insiders. The average buy price was around øre11.78. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (øre12.10). You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Flex LNG

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Flex LNG insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about øre18m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flex LNG Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Flex LNG shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Flex LNG and their transactions don’t cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Flex LNG, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

