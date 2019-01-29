Read This Before Selling Ganesha Ecosphere Limited (NSE:GANECOS) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Ganesha Ecosphere Limited (NSE:GANECOS).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

View our latest analysis for Ganesha Ecosphere

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Ganesha Ecosphere Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.90k shares worth ₹4.3m. In total, Ganesha Ecosphere insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around ₹267. Although they bought at below the recent price of ₹276 per share, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:GANECOS Insider Trading January 29th 19 More

Ganesha Ecosphere is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Ganesha Ecosphere Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Ganesha Ecosphere insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, 2 insiders shelled out ₹4.3m for shares in the company — and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Ganesha Ecosphere Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 31% of Ganesha Ecosphere shares, worth about ₹2.0b. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ganesha Ecosphere Insiders?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Ganesha Ecosphere. Looks promising! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course Ganesha Ecosphere may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



