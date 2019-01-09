Read This Before Selling Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

View our latest analysis for Hawkins

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hawkins

CEO, President & Director Patrick Hawkins made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$516k worth of shares at a price of US$35.86 each. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$856k for 25.19k shares purchased. In total, Hawkins insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$33.99 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today’s levels. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HWKN Insider Trading January 9th 19 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Hawkins Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Hawkins. We can see that VP of Health & Nutrition & Director Daniel Stauber paid US$75k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Does Hawkins Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Hawkins insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hawkins Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Hawkins shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .