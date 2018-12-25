Read This Before Selling Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Helius Medical Technologies

R. Walter made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$750k worth of shares at a price of US$9.80 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 95.69k shares worth US$930k. Overall, Helius Medical Technologies insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about US$9.72. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of US$9.17 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:HSDT Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Helius Medical Technologies insiders own 6.8% of the company, currently worth about US$16m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Helius Medical Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Helius Medical Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Helius Medical Technologies insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Helius Medical Technologies, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

