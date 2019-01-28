Read This Before Selling Hong Fok Corporation Limited (SGX:H30) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hong Fok Corporation Limited (SGX:H30).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Hong Fok Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Joint Chairman & Joint MD Sim Eng Cheong for S$3.7m worth of shares, at about S$0.75 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders paid S$8.0m for 10.65m shares purchased. In total, Hong Fok insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around S$0.75. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is S$0.70. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Hong Fok Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Hong Fok. In total, insiders bought S$8.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hong Fok insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about S$197m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Hong Fok Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Hong Fok. Looks promising!