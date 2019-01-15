Read This Before Selling The India Cements Limited (NSE:INDIACEM) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell The India Cements Limited (NSE:INDIACEM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At India Cements

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Independent Non-Executive Director N. Srinivasan for ₹53m worth of shares, at about ₹108 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 546.50k shares for ₹59m. But insiders sold 40.00k shares worth ₹5.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by India Cements insiders. The average buy price was around ₹108. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of ₹88.10 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:INDIACEM Insider Trading January 15th 19 More

Insider Ownership of India Cements

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.3% of India Cements shares, worth about ₹2.4b. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The India Cements Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no India Cements insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like India Cements insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for India Cements.