Read This Before Selling Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Intrepid Potash Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Robert Jornayvaz for US$112k worth of shares, at about US$2.90 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.60 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 108001 shares for US$337k. But insiders sold 9500 shares worth US$35k. In total, Intrepid Potash insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Intrepid Potash Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Intrepid Potash insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$135k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Intrepid Potash Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 20% of Intrepid Potash shares, worth about US$66m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Intrepid Potash Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Intrepid Potash we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.