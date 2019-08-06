Read This Before Selling Iplayco Corporation Ltd. (CVE:IPC) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Iplayco Corporation Ltd. (CVE:IPC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Iplayco

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Patrick Parker bought CA$462k worth of shares at a price of CA$66.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.43. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid CA$491k for 47950 shares purchased. In the last twelve months Iplayco insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about CA$10.23 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Iplayco

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Iplayco insiders own 13% of the company, worth about CA$571k. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Iplayco Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Iplayco shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Iplayco insiders are doubting the company. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Iplayco is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.