Read This Before Selling Kajaria Ceramics Limited (NSE:KAJARIACER) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Kajaria Ceramics Limited (NSE:KAJARIACER), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kajaria Ceramics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Joint MD & Executive Director Rishi Kajaria for ₹26m worth of shares, at about ₹1.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly lower prices. It may not shed much light on insider confidence at the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 64.67m shares for ₹65m. But insiders sold 2.40k shares worth ₹1.4m. Overall, Kajaria Ceramics insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about ₹1.00. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today’s levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Kajaria Ceramics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Kajaria Ceramics insiders own 31% of the company, currently worth about ₹25b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Kajaria Ceramics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Kajaria Ceramics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Kajaria Ceramics insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Kajaria Ceramics.

