Read This Before Selling Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Maiden Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Yehuda Neuberger made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$160k worth of shares at a price of US$0.82 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.47). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$332k for 395k shares. But insiders sold 31500 shares worth US$81k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Maiden Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Maiden Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 17% of Maiden Holdings shares, worth about US$6.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Maiden Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Maiden Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Maiden Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares.