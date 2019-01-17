Read This Before Selling Oxley Holdings Limited (SGX:5UX) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Oxley Holdings Limited (SGX:5UX).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Oxley Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman & CEO Chiat Kwong Ching bought S$460k worth of shares at a price of S$0.30 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 14.83m shares worth S$3.9m. Overall, Oxley Holdings insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about S$0.26. Although they bought at below the recent price of S$0.30 per share, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Oxley Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Oxley Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought S$2.4m worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Oxley Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Oxley Holdings insiders own about S$971m worth of shares (which is 83% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oxley Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Oxley Holdings. Nice!