Read This Before Selling Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

CEO, MD & Executive Director Paul Rennie made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$201k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.69 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$2.82. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:PAR Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals insiders own 20% of the company, worth about AU$108m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

