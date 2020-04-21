Read This Before Selling Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (CVE:POND) Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (CVE:POND), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Pond Technologies Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Director Robert McLeese made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$200k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.75 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.23. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Pond Technologies Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of Pond Technologies Holdings shares, worth about CA$575k, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Pond Technologies Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pond Technologies Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Pond Technologies Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Pond Technologies Holdings (3 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.