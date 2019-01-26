Read This Before Selling Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (HKG:886) Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (HKG:886).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Silver Base Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Yang Liu bought HK$2.0m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.58 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 12.39m shares worth HK$6.8m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Silver Base Group Holdings insiders. Their average price was about HK$0.55. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is HK$0.45. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:886 Insider Trading January 26th 19 More

Silver Base Group Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Silver Base Group Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Specifically, Founder & Chairman Guoxing Liang bought HK$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Silver Base Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Silver Base Group Holdings insiders own 60% of the company, currently worth about HK$619m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Silver Base Group Holdings Tell Us?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Silver Base Group Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .