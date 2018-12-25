Read This Before Selling Talent Property Group Limited (HKG:760) Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Talent Property Group Limited (HKG:760), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Talent Property Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman & Group President Gao Bin Zhang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$640k worth of shares at a price of HK$0.064 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. Gao Bin Zhang was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Gao Bin Zhang bought 14.40m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$0.068. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:760 Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Talent Property Group insiders own 64% of the company, currently worth about HK$409m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Talent Property Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Talent Property Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That’s what I like to see! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

