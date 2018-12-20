Read This Before Selling Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Vascular Biogenics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Thai Lee for US$950k worth of shares, at about US$6.40 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Thai Lee.

You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Vascular Biogenics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Vascular Biogenics insiders own about US$11m worth of shares (which is 31% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Vascular Biogenics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Vascular Biogenics insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Vascular Biogenics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

