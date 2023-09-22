Read the Sen. Menendez indictment full text here

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted Friday for the second time in 10 years on corruption charges by allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and get out of trouble, according to an indictment unsealed in New York.

Menendez's wife - Nadine Arslanian Menendez - was also indicted in the scheme.

More than $480,000 in cash was found stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe at Menendez's home, during a search by investigators in June 2022, according to the indictment. They also found over $70,000 in Nadine Menendez’s safe deposit box. The indictment includes photos of cash stuffed into clothes including a windbreaker with Menendez's name stitched on it.

Read the full text of the Sen. Menendez indictment below, or at the link here.

