Read Sidney Powell’s apology for election interference. It won’t take you long.

The public is getting a look at the apology letter that North Carolina’s Sidney Powell wrote for helping with attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Don’t worry — it won’t take long for you to read.

“I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” says the letter, published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Powell immediately faced backlash for the lack of effort or heartfelt regret in her words.

For those who haven’t been following the case closely, “the events in Coffee County” might not even trigger an understanding of the seriousness of her actions.

Here’s a refresher:

Powell, who grew up in North Carolina, was one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys after he lost the 2020 election.

In October, she pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with election duties.

Specifically, Powell conspired with the Coffee County election supervisor to use the supervisor’s position to gain access to election machines in order to tamper with ballot markers, remove software and data and examine personal voting records, according to Fulton County Executive District Attorney Daysha Young.

Powell faced up to six years in prison, but she took a plea deal that resulted in six years probation, a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution. Her plea also required the apology letter.

The Journal-Constitution additionally published the letters of two of Powell’s co-defendents, Scott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro.

Hall gave more details about his actions, how they came to be and his regrets.

Chesebro took a similar one-sentence approach to Powell’s.

Former North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, who later became Trump’s chief of staff, is also charged in Georgia. On Thursday, he made his second bid to get his charges moved to federal court, The Hill reported.

The legal woes of Powell may not end in Cobb County. Powell is believed to be one of the co-conspirators listed, but not named, in a case out of Washington, D.C.

In a 45-page indictment there, Trump is accused of spreading fraudulent election claims so he could retain his power.

Powell is believed to be “co-conspirator 3,” described as an attorney who made unfounded claims of election fraud that even Trump privately told others were “crazy,” but that he embraced and publicly amplified.

During the Jan. 6 committee hearings before the U.S. House, the public learned that Trump had called Powell’s theories crazy, but continued to repeat them.

Powell also became known in those hearings due to testimony she gave while wearing a cheetah-print sweater while taking long drinks from a Diet Dr. Pepper.