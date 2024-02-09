Read texts from Mariemont High School student charged in mass shooting conspiracy

On Thursday, prosecutors released text messages they say show conversations between the 14-year-old Mariemont High School student who is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and a man in his 20s who lives in another state.

Officials said the conversations surrounded plans for a mass shooting at the high school.

The text messages were sent between Jan. 13 and Jan. 18 of this year.

More: Prosecutor: Mariemont student had hit list of 8 students, teacher to kill

Screenshot of the cellphone prosecutors say was used by a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student to plan a mass shooting at the school with a man in his 20s who lives in another state. The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Jan. 13

Teen: "When are you gonna do it"

Unnamed man: "I will let you know."

Jan. 15

Teen: "I need you to do it soon."

"Like this week soon."

Screenshot of the cellphone prosecutors say was used by a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student to plan a mass shooting at the school with a man in his 20s who lives in another state. The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Jan. 17

1:05 a.m.

Teen: "You have 3 days unless you plan on doing it while I'm there and risk (accidentally) shooting me."

Unnamed man: "I mean, heads up, you might want to get out of the classroom if I do."

"Fair," the teen replied. "You'll bring a second gun?"

Unnamed man: "Yeah."

Teen: "So full kit gear and second gun?"

Screenshot of the cellphone prosecutors say was used by a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student to plan a mass shooting at the school with a man in his 20s who lives in another state. The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Unnamed man: "Yes bro."

Unnamed man: "Do you know the plan … you're going with?"

Teen: "If you do it on a day where I'm there, WHICH I DON'T PREFER, I will be wearing a second pair of clothes underneath… You'll need to take care of the front office first."

Screenshot of the cellphone prosecutors say was used by a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student to plan a mass shooting at the school with a man in his 20s who lives in another state. The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

1:10 a.m.

Teen: "Take the cameras offline and then we have free reign, unless we gas the place."

Unnamed man: "Do you know anybody that's good with cameras?"

Teen: "Me. But I was just thinking we break the controls."

1:15 a.m.

Teen: "I'd prefer to gas the place, erase the cameras, kill the people we need/want to, kidnap the attractive ones to (expletive) late(r)."

Unnamed man: "Yeah, sounds like a plan."

Screenshot of the cellphone prosecutors say was used by a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student to plan a mass shooting at the school with a man in his 20s who lives in another state. The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Teen: "You can get the gas, right?"

Unnamed man: "Yeah."

"What kind of gas do you want?"

Teen: "Anesthesia."

Screenshot of the cellphone prosecutors say was used by a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student to plan a mass shooting at the school with a man in his 20s who lives in another state. The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

3:10 p.m.

Teen: "I need them dead really soon."

Unnamed man: "I got you bro."

Screenshot of the cellphone prosecutors say was used by a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student to plan a mass shooting at the school with a man in his 20s who lives in another state. The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Teen: "Can you do tomorrow?"

Unnamed man: "Idk."

Jan. 18

Teen: "Hey I got another person for the list."

"His nickname is (redacted)."

"Cut his balls off."

Unnamed man: "Bet."

Teen: "I can't go with you."

Unnamed man: "I'm screwed if you can't go with me."

Screenshot of the cellphone prosecutors say was used by a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student to plan a mass shooting at the school with a man in his 20s who lives in another state. The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

The 14-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. Powers said her office will seek to have the case sent to adult court, where he would face a maximum sentence of life in prison with a chance of parole after 35 years

Officials did not release any details about the man in his 20s or even if he has been arrested.

The teen has been ordered to be held at the county juvenile detention center. According to court documents, he will be assessed for mental health issues.

A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 21 in juvenile court.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Read Mariemont HS student's texts in mass shooting conspiracy case