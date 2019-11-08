Read the transcript of Fiona Hill's testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – On Oct. 14, Fiona Hill, a National Security Council expert on Russia, was the first official to testify behind closed doors in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Hill, who had been the National Security Council's senior director for Europe and Russia, spent more than 10 hours meeting with lawmakers and staff from the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees.

Later testimony from witnesses revealed that former national security adviser John Bolton had voiced his displeasure with Trump's pressuring of Ukraine to Hill, telling her to brief national security council lawyers.

Bolton told Hill he thought the linkage of security assistance and the opening of investigations into Trump's political adversaries would be a "drug deal," top diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor told the committees.

Hill's testimony now moves into the public eye for the first time as the committees release the transcripts of their meetings to the public.

Read Hill's full testimony below:

Contributing: Bart Jansen, Christal Hayes

