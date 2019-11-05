Read the transcript of Gordon Sondland's testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – The House Foreign Affairs, Oversight, and Intelligence Committees released the full transcript of Gordon Sondland's Oct. 17 testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and a major Republican donor, had testified behind closed doors to the committees that he was "disappointed" by the influence of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine policy, but that he "did not recall" discussing former Vice President Joe Biden or his son Hunter Biden with Giuliani.

The withholding of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine and its alleged link to the investigations into Democrats sparked the impeachment inquiry into Trump. Witnesses have identified Giuliani as playing a key role in the campaign to pressure Ukraine into opening investigations.

Sondland said he did not recall any discussions with Giuliani of an investigation into the Bidens and he said he wasn't part of discussions about foreign aid.

"Withholding foreign aid in order to pressure a foreign government to take such steps would be wrong," Sondland told the committees, "I did not and would not ever participate in such undertakings."

Other witness testimony, however, appeared to contradict Sondland's statement.

According to diplomat Bill Taylor and National Security Council staff member Timothy Morrison, Sondland had told a top Ukrainian presidential advisor that aid would be conditioned on a commitment to investigations.

Read the full transcript of Sondland's testimony below:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment inquiry transcript: read Gordon Sondland testimony