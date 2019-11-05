Read the transcript of Kurt Volker's testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump released on Tuesday a transcript of the nearly 10 hours of testimony offered by Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine.

Volker became one of the star witnesses of the impeachment inquiry after he turned over a series of private text messages between U.S. officials discussing Ukraine. The messages suggested U.S. diplomats believed American aid was linked to Trump's demand for a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden. They also showed unease by diplomats that crucial military aid was being conditioned on political investigations.

Volker played a key role in both official U.S.-Ukrainian relations and the shadow policy that was led by Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who sought dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Volker said he realized U.S.-Ukraine relations were in jeopardy because of Trump's negative perception of the country, which he believed Giuliani was fueling.

