Read the transcript of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – On Oct. 28, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert on Ukraine, testified for about ten hours behind closed doors before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

According to his opening statement, Vindman told congressional members and staff he was "concerned" about Trump and those working linking foreign aid to Ukraine with investigations that would help the president politically.

He said he notified his superiors twice about the issue.

In the six-page opening statement, Vindman, outlined his dedicated service to the country, including his two decades as an Army officer, which included a tour in Iraq where he was wounded in an IED attack and awarded a Purple Heart. He says his family fled the Soviet Union and immigrated to New York City in 1979, giving him a deep appreciation of the American dream.

The committees have now released his full testimony. Read Vindman's testimony below:

