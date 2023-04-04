Read Trump’s frenzied rant at New York district attorney Alvin Bragg hours before court appearance

Donald Trump on Monday demanded that the Manhattan district attorney should “indict himself” after details of the former president's indictment were leaked "illegally".

The one-time president will face 34 felony charges for falsification of business records in connection to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, according to a report by Yahoo News.

The livid Republican issued a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social ahead of his arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court, mostly ranting against the district attorney Alvin Bragg.

"Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me," Mr Trump wrote.

"I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED.

"Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honourable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF," the 45th president added.

"He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump-Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!"

Trump might be watching his DVR. Jesse Waters said this around 7:03p pic.twitter.com/ed4KJtvkC5 — John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) April 4, 2023

Mr Trump continued his attack on the district attorney, asking him to resign.

"DA BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment. There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury," he said.

"No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!"

Donald Trump (Sceengrab/ Truth Social)

According to the report, the one-term president will not be made to have a mugshot, wear handcuffs or be placed in a jail cell before he is led into a New York City courtroom to be arraigned.

The Manhattan district attorney has reportedly consulted with the Secret Service and New York City court officials and decided that there was no reason to put Mr Trump through the normal procedure of being cuffed and having a photo taken.

A New York Police Department report summarising the charges against the former president will be entered into the court system and Mr Trump will then be brought into the courtroom to be arraigned, Yahoo News reported.

While falsification of business records is normally a misdemeanour, prosecutors have increased the charges against Mr Trump to Class E felonies, the lowest level in New York state, because they claim that it was intended to conceal another underlying crime, according to the report.

Mr Trump allegedly made the payments to Ms Daniels to prevent her from revealing an affair he had with her before the 2016 election.

The indictment, which is currently still under seal, was filed with the New York Supreme Court late last Thursday, just before the court clerk’s office wrapped its business for the day.